Crews respond to scene of fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire in Grantville this morning, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch also confirmed that the location is a salvage yard along Jonestown Road in East Hanover Township, and that crews from both Dauphin and Lebanon counties are being pulled in to help quell the flames.

There is no word yet on the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered.