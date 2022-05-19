x
Crews respond to scene of fire in Dauphin County

According to emergency dispatch, crews from both Dauphin and Lebanon counties are being pulled in to help quell the flames.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire in Grantville this morning, according to emergency dispatch. 

Dispatch also confirmed that the location is a salvage yard along Jonestown Road in East Hanover Township, and that crews from both Dauphin and Lebanon counties are being pulled in to help quell the flames. 

There is no word yet on the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and will provide updates as they become available.

