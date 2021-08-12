Crews respond to scene of apartment building fire in Mifflin County

Emergency dispatch says crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment building that houses elderly people in Lewistown.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 100 block of S. Main St. in Lewistown around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 for a report of a fire at an apartment building that houses elderly people.

There were no reported injuries as of this morning.

Emergency dispatch says that the Red Cross is set to assist at the scene as well.