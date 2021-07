Police say that the preliminary cause of the fire was "carelessly discarded fireworks."

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a building fire in Ephrata.

Officials say the fire sparked around 10:45 p.m. on July 4 at the Ephrata Township salt garage.

The fire started in a dumpster and was extinguished by local fire departments.

The preliminary cause of the fire was "carelessly discarded fireworks," officials said.

The fire is still under investigation.