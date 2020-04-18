Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup beginning Monday

Starting on April 20, each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders.

Fine Wine and Good Spirits is offering curbside pickup at stores listed by county, the company announced on Saturday.

Starting on April 20, each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day, the company says.

Customers can pick up orders Monday through Saturday.

The company says curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles and only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.

Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by phone and all curbside pickup sales are final.

According to the company, there are no returns.

The company also says to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits says curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks.