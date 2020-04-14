Don't cross state lines illegally to buy liquor: Distilleries remind everyone they're open and selling

When Pennsylvania shut down its state stores in March, Old Republic Distillery said it found new customers coming to its doors.
"Initially we were a little concerned because we do have 4 products in the state store. But, then it kind of turned into a silver lining for us," said co-owner Denise Mathias who added, "our bottle sales jumped in the tasting room because they could no longer serve bottles in the state store."
Now as the state works out the kinks of its state store website to allow for deliveries, distilleries say business keeps thriving.
"I know they're having a lot of difficulties with the site going down or being overloaded. So, in the meantime, everyone here in York and the surrounding areas can still come here and purchase," said Mathias.
Old Republic Distillery admits it cannot serve cocktails right now in its tasting room. But, it is offering bottles for pick-up or delivery.
"We are getting a lot of new customers who never knew we were here," she said.
The distillery is also working to help the community by making bottles of surface disinfectant, which they have donated to a number of essential workers including police, fire, the post office, and EMS.
As for the surge in new customers at their distillery, Mathias said, "we're just hoping that after this all goes away that they keep coming back here to visit us."
Find Old Republic Distillery hours and delivery here.
In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to buy liquor across state lines.
