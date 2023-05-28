Central Pa. families kick off Memorial Day weekend at community pools

Community pools throughout Central Pa. welcomed in patrons to kick off the summer season.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — It’s the unofficial start to summer and families are already finding ways to stay cool this Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re always here for opening day and he was the first one in the pool today," said Tanya Johnson, a member of the Mechanicsburg Pool.

“It’s a real nice getaway from just sitting in the yard, we’re doing something a little different," said Mike Whitt, a member of the Mechanicsburg Pool.

Community pools like the Mechanicsburg Pool kicked off their summer seasons this holiday weekend, and welcomed dozens of families throughout the area.

“Over 100 families signed up, just yesterday, for pool memberships so it’s an exciting time for the community," said Keith Shively, the assistant pool manager at the Mechanicsburg Pool.

Shively says the pool staff spent months recruiting lifeguards and preparing the pool for opening day. Many of the patrons they welcomed into the Mechanicsburg Pool on Saturday are long-time members.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life," said Johnson. "(My family) have been coming here on and off, but we’ve been members now for several years.”

The pool is keeping family traditions going by kicking off the start of summer, while celebrating the holiday weekend.

“After working every day, having fun with the family is always a blessing," said Carlos Alexander Reyes Benitez, a member of the Mechanicsburg Pool.