Cumberland County man jailed after 7th drug-related conviction

Luis Ismael Cordero was sentenced Tuesday to 8.5 to 18 years in prison following his conviction on fentanyl possession with intent to deliver charges in March.

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to 18 years in prison following his conviction on several drug-related felony counts, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Luis Ismael Cordero was convicted in March, District Attorney Sean McCormack said in a press release. It's the seventh time he was convicted of either Delivery of a Controlled Substance or Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, McCormack said.

Cordero was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker to a prison term of 8.5 to 18 years.

The charges in this case stem from a traffic stop that occurred on Front Street in Wormleysburg on Aug. 3, 2022, prosecutors said. Cordero was the front passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over by officers from the West Shore Regional Police Department for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, officers observed suspected drugs in plain view and later seized a large amount of drugs from a satchel bag that had been around Cordero’s shoulder, prosecutors said.

The suspected drugs were sent to Cumberland County’s lab, after which tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine.

Cordero admitted to officers at the scene that he had intended to sell or deliver the drugs to members of the community.

Cordero was convicted on March 28 of two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was also charged with multiple drug offenses and pleaded guilty in April of this year, prosecutors said.

"The defendant’s drug history dates back to the 1990s and included five prior convictions of Delivery of Heroin and one prior conviction for Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, all of which occurred in Central Pennsylvania," McCormack said.

The case was prosecuted from its inception by Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and Officer Angel Diaz of the West Shore Regional Police Department.