Health experts say Evusheld is effective against fighting COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases decline in the state, health experts are continuing to find effective ways to fight against the virus with newly FDA approved drug Evusheld.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "We as staff members, we're tired."

That's what Dr. Nancy Mimm, an assistant professor of Population Health Nursing at Harrisburg University, said regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to exhaust healthcare systems across Pennsylvania.

"We leave our families, [and] we leave our lives to go and serve the population and public," said Mimm. "And we really need people to understand – don't go to the emergency room to get tested."

While COVID-19 case numbers are starting to go down in Pennsylvania, the state's healthcare facilities are still overwhelmed.

"Without question, I know we're not out of the woods yet with COVID-19, and I think my message would be: let's show respect, empathy and compassion towards one another," said Geoffrey Roche with Harrisburg University.

Last week in Pennsylvania, the daily number of COVID-19 cases was 15,294, and statewide hospitalizations decreased by 12.8% from the previous week.

While this is good news, health experts are still finding effective ways to fight COVID-19, including one of the most recent FDA-approved drugs: Evusheld.

"It [Evusheld] is given through an intramuscular injection just like a vaccine, and like the vaccine, it protects you from very serious illness," said Dr. Stanley Marks with UPMC.

The two-shot treatment received emergency-use authorization from the FDA in December.

Marks said Evusheld protects immunocompromised individuals from severe COVID-19 cases. So far, he said this drug has been effective for his patients.



"We've actually set up a tier system so that in Tier 1, – where most of the immunocompromised are patients who are at greater risk [are] – if they get COVID they'll be eligible to get the first doses of Evusheld," said Marks.



UPMC officials are in the process of contacting patients who are eligible for Evusheld.