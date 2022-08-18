Two escaped pigs cause traffic delay on Interstate 81

A pair of pigs escaped from a truck hauling them near Exit 77 in the Grantville area, according to PennDOT. Traffic in both directions was delayed.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Traffic on Interstate 81 Thursday morning was slowed down by a pair of escaped pigs.

The wayward swine escaped from a truck that was hauling them as it traveled along I-81 North near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson.

One of the pigs was reportedly struck by a vehicle and had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to PennDOT.

Traffic in the southbound lanes in the area of the incident was also affected, as drivers -- understandably -- slowed to observe the escaped pigs. This led to a second traffic incident that closed the shoulder of I-81 South at about 8 a.m., according to 511pa.com.

There I-81 South was cleared at about 9:40 a.m., 511pa added.

PennDOT had no further information on the condition of the second pig.