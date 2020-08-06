Surprise parade held for Windsor Township girl's birthday

After waiting an entire year for her first real Birthday party, COVID-19 changed everything. Then one family stepped in to help.

YORK, Pa. — It's times like now that we have to focus on the good, right? Well, that little girl happens to be my daughter Addison, who was turning 6. I was CLUELESS how to give her a special day, so like most people, I invited her friends from school to come drive by and wave in a little parade.

I asked a State Trooper friend and his wife if they could bring his vehicle with flashing lights and he agreed. We were set. What I didn't know was that my Trooper friend Mark didn't stop with just his car and this is what happened on Addison's big day.

From a Corvette Club, motorcycle gang, antique cars, several fire departments, the York County Sheriff, Game Wardens, and several state troopers, this was the most incredible act of kindness I've ever personally witnessed.

My favorite part about this wasn't the corvette club or the cool bikes, it's that most of the people that showed up had no clue who I was or where I worked. They did this out of the kindness of their heart for a little girl they new nothing about and for that, I will forever be grateful.