'Making the best of the worst': Seniors celebrate graduation with a parade

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For many high school seniors, 2020 has been far from normal. Things seen as a right of passage are being celebrated online; some proms and graduations have been cancelled altogether.

“I cried to my mom but it is what it is,” commented Katrina Barrett, a senior at Elizabethtown High School.

In Lancaster County, a community pulled together for its graduates. Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown, you could see seniors hanging out car windows and sitting on their vehicle’s roof.

“Everyone was sad and like we weren't going to get our normal graduation,” explained Cole Rice, a senior.

“We’re trying to make the best of what we can by having fun,” added Barrett.

In place of a traditional graduation ceremony, Elizabethtown seniors celebrate during a parade while practicing social distancing.

“I mean, it's kind of a cooler way than just walking across the stage — getting the parade,” added Rice.

Seniors showed off blue and white streamers, congratulations signs, and makeshift caps for their cars

“It’s so cool. I honestly didn't expect this many people to be here. I didn't expect this many many people to have their cars like all crazy,” added Barrett.

Some wore what they would have if graduation went on as planned.

“We didn't get a normal graduation so I figured this would be a great time to wear it, especially since lots of people are out and just to help celebrate a very abnormal year,” said Liana Thomas, a senior.

Some traditions COVID-19 couldn't take from the 2020 graduates - the class president's speech, a parent's pride, and the blood, sweat, and tears, so-to-speak, that went into the past four years.

“I am very proud of you, considering the circumstances and everything that you didn't get to do it the way you wanted to, but this is as best we can do. I am grateful for everybody who has worked on this,” said Roger Thomas, Liana’s father.

“I’m proud of all of you guys, and it sucks that we couldn't get the graduation that we deserve but I’m proud of everybody, and I am so glad that we're trying to make the best of what we can,” Barrett told her classmates.