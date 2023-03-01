x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead following crash along turnpike tunnel in Huntingdon County

According to 511 Pa., traffic cameras are showing extensive traffic stemming from the Tuscarora Tunnel along the border of Huntingdon and Franklin Counties
Credit: 511PA

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash along the turnpike on the border of Huntingdon and Franklin Counties.

According to the Franklin County Coroner, there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

According to Carl Defebo, the public relations officer with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the first call to police came in at 2:10 p.m. 

Traffic cameras along 511PA are showing extensive traffic stemming from the turnpike Tuscarora Tunnel in Huntingdon County along the Franklin County border and mile marker 187.4W. 

The crash occurred in the westbound tunnel according to Defebo. All lanes are blocked and traffic is currently stopped. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Avian flu on the rise in southeastern Pennsylvania, state officials amp up response

Before You Leave, Check This Out