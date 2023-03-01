One dead following crash along turnpike tunnel in Huntingdon County

According to 511 Pa., traffic cameras are showing extensive traffic stemming from the Tuscarora Tunnel along the border of Huntingdon and Franklin Counties

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash along the turnpike on the border of Huntingdon and Franklin Counties.

According to the Franklin County Coroner, there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

According to Carl Defebo, the public relations officer with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the first call to police came in at 2:10 p.m.

