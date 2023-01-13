Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash

The 64-year-old Mechanicsburg woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m.

Police reports state that a 2007 Chrysler Town and County Mini Van, driven by a 64-year-old Mechanicsburg woman was traveling westbound on the turnpike approaching a westbound crossover pattern along MM 187.4.

The crossover construction zone pattern sends all vehicles into the eastbound Tuscarora Tunnel for a bidirectional traffic pattern due to a long-term construction project that was currently active inside the westbound tunnel.

The tunnel was actively shut down for all vehicular traffic at the time of the crash.

Initial impact occurred as the minivan failed to crossover into the eastbound lane. As a result, the car ran through multiple barricades.

The car continued to travel around two truck-mounted attenuators with activated arrow boards that were positioned in each of the westbound lanes of travel.

Once in the tunnel, the minivan struck a parked high lift loader at MM 186.5, which was in the left travel lane.

The high lift loader was actively being operated on, but they did not sustain any injuries.