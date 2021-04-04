East Hempfield Township Police gives out more than 100 Easter food boxes for families

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police has partnered with New Danville Mennonite Church, Donegal Insurance Group and Blessings of Hope to distribute dozens of Easter food boxes for families on Saturday.
More than 100 boxers were distributed, according to event organizers.
The distribution was held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the township building.
Officers said many people came to the department to pick up a box, but they also made a last-second decision to drive around and get boxes to people who couldn't attend.
"It was a little stressful I will say in the beginning making sure everything was gonna go according to what we had planned, " said officer Chris Keen of East Hempfield Township Police. "But, after getting here and seeing the success we've had it's not a stressful day whatsoever. It's actually a day full of gratitude for me."