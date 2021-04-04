East Hempfield Township Police gives out more than 100 Easter food boxes for families

Officers also made a last-second decision to drive around and get boxes to people who couldn't attend.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police has partnered with New Danville Mennonite Church, Donegal Insurance Group and Blessings of Hope to distribute dozens of Easter food boxes for families on Saturday.

More than 100 boxers were distributed, according to event organizers.

The distribution was held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the township building.

Officers said many people came to the department to pick up a box, but they also made a last-second decision to drive around and get boxes to people who couldn't attend.