Easter 2021: Meals & deals available in Central Pa.

Easter is on April 4, and after a year like the past one, we at FOX43 think our viewers deserve to give themselves a break, and maybe even treat themselves.

Check out the list below for Easter-themed food, sales, and more. Enjoy.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

American Eagle: The clothing brand is offering 25% off women's and men's shorts through April 1.

All You Can Inc.: The Pa. nonprofit is having its annual Easter Extravaganza for the families in Dauphin County. The event will take place on April 3 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Harrisburg Historic Association. Everyone who attends will receive some goodies and kids will get a free Easter basket loaded with toys and candy.

Baskin-Robbins: The ice cream and cake chain is offering special cakes for Easter: the Fluffy Bunny Cake, Bunny Face, Bunny Stripe, Bunny Roll, Hopscotch Bunny Cake, and Speckled Egg Cakes. You can order on their website.

Bath & Body Works: Bath and Body Works has released its Easter collection. Check out their website or go to a store near you to try out the new scents.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Now through April 4, get 25% off select spring table linens and 20% off select rugs.

Carvel: This ice cream chain has special Easter ice cream cakes including bunny cakes and Easter egg cakes that serve up to 12 people.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: This Easter, you can enjoy Family Bundles starting at $24.99. Check out their website to learn more.

Chico's: Now through April 4, get 40% off any order.

Cracker Barrel: The chain's Heat N' Serve Meals To-Go are available for pick-up April 2-4.

Denny's: At almost every location, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served all 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Dickey's restaurants will be open for pick-up, dine-in, and contactless delivery depending on the location.

Dunkin': As usual, the coffee and doughnut chain has Easter-themed doughnuts and beverages for the holiday.

Famous Footwear: The shoe chain in offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on all orders through April 5. Free shipping is included.

Gap: Get an extra 30% off select styles through April 5.

Golden Corral: The chain has Easter Holiday meals to take home. Get a holiday glazed ham meal for about $80, a 24-piece fried chicken meal for $60, and more.

Kohl's: Use the promo code SHOP15 to get 15% off any order. You can also shop their Easter decor and Easter candy on their website or in store.

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut chain has Easter-themed doughnuts available for purchase.

Lifepath Christian Ministries: The homeless shelter is hosting a free takeout-style Easter meal on April 4.

Macy's: You can find Easter and spring apparel for the kids starting as low as $6.

Nordstrom Rack: You can get up to 70% off select items through April 1.

Old Navy: Now through April 3, get up to 60% off any order, including Easter dresses and baskets.

Olive Garden: This Easter, families can celebrate Easter with the Italian chain's Family-Style Meals to go. You can choose between signature classics, lunch-sized plates, and more. You can even add a bottle of wine starting at $15.

Petco: Petco's Easter Shop for pets features costumes, toys, and more starting as low as $3.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster's Easter family meals feed four people and start at $27.99.

Target: Target has Easter decorations, outfits, and more available at all stores nationwide.

Ulta: Shoppers can get up to 50% off select makeup brands like Tarte and Urban Decay.

Walmart: Walmart has a ton of Easter merchandise available for purchase. You can even have your child's name inscribed on their Easter basket for as little as $15.

Whole Foods: You can order pre-made heat and serve options. The grocery chain's Easter Feast serves 12 and costs $280. The ham dinner serves eight and costs $140, and the turkey breast dinner serves four for $70.