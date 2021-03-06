Duck Donuts delivering 35 half dozen donuts to Salvation Army in Harrisburg for National Donut Day

Duck Donuts locations, including Mechanicsburg, Lancaster and Hershey, will give every guest one free cinnamon or powdered sugar donut.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — What better way to begin the morning of National Donut Day than with a donation of sweet treats.

Duck Donuts will deliver and donate 35 half dozen donuts to surprise the Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital Region’s Choice Food Pantry clients on Friday in celebration of the holiday.

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

“Salvation Army is an amazing organization who really focuses on giving back to the local community and we love organizations like that, so we’ve been partnering with The Salvation Army in various capacities throughout the year at different events but especially National Donut Day," said Betsy Hamm, the CEO of Duck Donuts.