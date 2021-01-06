Dunkin' is offering a free donut with purchase of any beverage to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

YORK, Pa. — Friday is National Donut Day, and Dunkin' restaurants across Central Pennsylvania have the perfect way to celebrate.

Visitors to participating locations on Friday can receive a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, Dunkin' announced Tuesday.

"Guests can celebrate the holiday and grab a coffee, or a Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte at Dunkin’ and enjoy a classic donut for free," Dunkin' said in a press release. "Enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more."

The offer is good on Friday only at participating stores, while supplies last.

Fans can have their donuts and wear them too with the launch of the #NationalDonutDay collection, featuring limited-edition customizable donut-themed fashions. The #NationalDonutDay collection drops at 12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, exclusively at shopdunkin.com.

Donut devotees are also encouraged to follow Dunkin’ on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to National Donut Day for special content for donut fans, celebrating the fun and excitement donuts uniquely inspire.