Two local charities are fundraising and looking for volunteers for tornado relief

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After tornados blew through several Kentucky counties, killing dozens, two Pennsylvania charities are teaming up to support communities by sending food and volunteers.

The "Blessings of Hope Ministries" food bank from Lancaster County and "Plain Compassion Crisis Response" from Chester County are sending food and volunteers to help relief efforts in smaller towns in the path of the tornado.

So far Blessings of Hope has sent six trucks to Kentucky, three that arrived on Dec. 12, two that arrived on Dec. 13, and one that will arrive on Dec. 14.

Blessings of Hope says it plans to send one load of food per day this week, and two on Thursday.

Destinations for the trucks include Campbellsville, Mayfield, Bowling Green, and Benton, Ky.

Blessings of Hope is also asking for donations to cover the costs of delivering food, while Plain Compassion is asking for funds to cover the cost of bringing aid, and for volunteers to travel to Kentucky.