Derry Township Police Department welcomes K9 trained to sniff out electronics

"He’s trained to alert on a chemical that’s used in the manufacturing process for storage devices like SD cards, flash drives, cellphones, iPad, that kind of thing."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Two year old Black Labrador Thor will be joining Officer Kevin Leiss and other officers at the Derry Township Police Department as part of their partnership with the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force.

"We all deal primarily with instance of child pornography, exploitation, human trafficking," said Derry Township Police Officer Kevin Leiss.

Officer Leiss says when they serve warrants in the community, there are items-- specifically electronic items, that might be missed in the process. And that's when Thor comes in.

"An electronics storage detection canine like him will be able to help us find those devices that are hidden," said Officer Leiss.

Devices as small as computer chips will be sniffed out.

His first task will take place in just a couple of weeks.

"He’s getting ready to work shortly hear, so we’re happy to use him," he adds.

Thor is only one in four dogs in the commonwealth with this ability.