Lancaster K9 Officer Theo receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to charitable donation

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, according to Lancaster Police.