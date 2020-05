The Dauphin County Republican said he has fully recovered and spent two weeks in self-isolation after testing positive May 18. He said he suffered "mild" symptoms.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month shared his experience on Facebook Wednesday.

State Rep. Andrew Lewis, a Republican representing District 105, which covers a portion of Dauphin County, said he tested for the virus on May 18, and was informed he tested positive two days later.