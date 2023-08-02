Shippensburg landlord to pay $90,000 over allegations of discrimination towards Black family

According to the PHRC, a Shippensburg landlord discriminated against a Black family, attempting to block their move-in and harassing them at the property.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) announced Wednesday that it has approved a $90,000 settlement reached by Attorney General Michelle Henry's office over allegations of discrimination.

According to the PHRC, a Shippensburg landlord discriminated against a Black family, attempting to block their move-in and harassing them at the property.

In addition to paying $90,000, landlords John Timothy Gruver and Bonnie Gruver, their son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kelly Gruver and Ridgway Real Estate are required to receive fair housing training provided by the PHRC and abide by new fair housing policies.

The complainant contacted the Office of Attorney General in May of 2020, during the early months of the pandemic shutdown, alleging that the landlords discriminated against her and her grandchildren by revoking their lease shortly before the move-in date due to her race and concerns that one of her grandchildren had been in trouble with the law.

The complainant said she tried to explain that her grandchildren would not be living with her, but the landlord would not listen, according to the PHRC.

Believing she still had a legally valid lease, she went to the property on her move-in date. The real estate agent reportedly had placed a "No Trespassing" sign on the door, naming the woman by name.

In addition, the landlord's son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Gruver, who lived next door, confronted the complainant and allegedly racially harassed her and used a slur.

The Office of Attorney General’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section filed complaints with the PHRC. The Office contended John and Bonnie Gruver’s revocation of the lease violated the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act’s (PHRA) prohibition against racial discrimination in housing by intent and/or unjustified disparate impact.

The Office also contended that Ridgway Real Estate aided and abetted the PHRA violation because its agent knew or should have known, that the landlords’ reasons for voiding the complainant’s valid lease were racially discriminatory, yet the agent took actions to facilitate and enforce the decision rather than oppose it.

Finally, the Office contended that Robert and Kelly Gruver subjected the complainant to racial harassment that violated the PHRA.

The PHRC found probable cause to credit the Office of Attorney General’s allegations.

After conciliation talks initially failed, the PHRC’s staff counsel joined the Office of Attorney General as a co-litigant to present the case at a Commission hearing, as permitted by the statute. The parties then conciliated the matter successfully prior to a hearing, and on July 24, 2023, the Commission approved the conciliation agreement and entered it as a Final Order.