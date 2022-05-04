Harrisburg business owner charged with failure to pay more than $700K in employment taxes

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus claims Sam Duong, 48, owner of ETS, Inc., did not pay $784,475 in employment taxes between 2015 and 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg business owner has been charged with failure to withhold and pay more than $700,000 in employment taxes in U.S. Middle District Court, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

48-year-old Sam Duong, of Harrisburg, did not pay $784,475 in employment taxes for his company, ETS Inc., between March 2015 and June 2018, Gurganus said.

ETS Inc., which was located in Harrisburg, was a temporary staffing agency, according to Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Duong faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine, according to Gurganus.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.