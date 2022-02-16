Cumberland County man charged with health care fraud, money laundering

Yentzer is accused of defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services between 2016 and 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Rodney L. Yentzer, 52, of Cumberland County has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of theft of public money, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Investigators allege that Yentzer worked with others to defraud Medicare by submitting bills for medically unnecessary urine drug tests for chronic opioid patients at medical clinics he controlled, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus. This included group of clinics known as Pain Medicine of York or “PMY” (also known as All Better Wellness).

Also according to Gurganus, it is alleged that PMY billed Medicare for more than $10 million in urine drug tests from 2017 to 2019. Medicare paid out over $4 million for these urine drug tests, as a result.

Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program was also billed for urine drug tests during this time. The tests ordered by PMY were sent to an in-house laboratory whenever possible. When medically unnecessary tests were billed to Medicare, the proceeds from them went to PMY itself, allegedly.

The information also alleges that Yentzer himself received over $191,000 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stimulus money that was intended for health care providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yentzer is accused of using this money on various things, including personal expenses.

PMY has since ceased operations.