High hopes for Phillies fans as World Series begins

Phans at Mr. G's Sports Bar in Harrisburg say the trip to the fall classic is a long time coming.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a sight many haven’t seen in a long time: Red October.

For the first time in over a decade, the Philadelphia Phillies are knocking on the door of a World Series title.

Fans at Mr. G’s Place in Harrisburg came out to see the Phillies on their first trip to the fall classic in thirteen years.

It’s been 11 years since the Phillies were even in the postseason, when the team won a franchise record 102 games and Charlie Manuel was still the team's manager.

"It’s been a long, long 11 years," Phillies fan Chad Boyer said. "I think they have the team, they can do it.”

Mr. G’s owner says there’s never been a better time to be a Philly sports fan.

"I think this is probably going to be the best of the best," owner Georgio Giannaris said. "This is every Philadelphia fan’s dream to have so much happening at the same time. We’re so excited to be the place to be.”

Win or lose, fans still have high hopes for the Fightins.

"Remember when we won the Super Bowl, they said 'hungry dogs run faster,'" Giannaris said. "You know what I say now? 'Hungry dogs hit harder.'"

“I feel we can definitely win," Phillies fan Rilee Boyer said. "We got this.”

"It's not going to be easy," Adrian from Harrisburg said. "It's going to take at least 5 games, maybe 6."