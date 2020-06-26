PennDOT: Ann Street bridge in Middletown will be closed overnight for work project

A detour will be in place from 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning, according to PennDOT

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists in the Middletown area that a short-term detour will be in place this weekend for the Ann Street bridge, which spans the Amtrak, Norfolk Southern, and Middletown & Hummelstown railroad lines in the borough.

The bridge will close at about 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Saturday morning, PennDOT said.

The closure is in place so that workers can apply an epoxy overlay to extend the life of the bridge, according to PennDOT.

A detour will be in place using Harrisburg Pike and Airport Drive. Pedestrians will be directed around the closure by way of Wood Street, Nissley Street, and Route 230 (West Main Street), according to PennDOT.

This work is part of a bridge rehabilitation project that includes installing approach slabs for the structure over the railroad lines, replacing the damaged parapet, cleaning bridge joints, repairing the concrete deck, scarifying the bridge deck and placing a 3/8-inch epoxy overlay, updating the traffic signal, replacing the existing structure-mounted fencing with standard anti-climb fencing, drainage improvements, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, sidewalk repairs, and new guiderail, signs, and pavement markings.