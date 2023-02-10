Waynesboro Police: Beware of scam callers posing as Amazon customer service workers

Police believe the scammers are trying to trick people into sharing their personal information over the phone.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning residents of a suspected phone scam involving callers posing as Amazon employees in an effort to gather victims' personal information.

According to Waynesboro Police, an individual is calling residents, claiming to be from Amazon's Customer Service Department. The caller informs the victim that an unusual purchase for a large amount of money has been charged to the victim's account, and they're calling to verify.

The caller then asks for the last purchase the victim made on their account, police claim. Once confirmed, they ask for the victim's zip code, date of birth, and phone number.