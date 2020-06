Tristan Campbell, 19, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Wednesday in West Boylston, Harrisburg Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a June 6 shooting in Harrisburg was taken into custody in Massachusetts by U.S. Marshals, Harrisburg Police said Thursday.

Tristan Campbell is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which occurred on Allison Hill, police say.