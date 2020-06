Harrisburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for Tristan Campbell in response to a shooting in Allison Hill on June 6.

Authorities have issued a warrant for 19-year-old Tristan D. Campbell for a shooting that happened in Allison Hill.

Campbell is charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, conspiracy,person not to posses a firearm and simple assault.