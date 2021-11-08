York County senior cooling centers opened to offer a break from the heat

The county has opened the centers as temperatures in the area are expected to reach the high 90s.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Area Agency on Aging announced that there are multiple senior cooling centers available across the county as a precaution against the excessive heat in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The following cooling stations are open Monday through Friday according to the Agency on Aging:

York County Senior Community Centers

Delta Area Senior Center, 5 Pendyrus Street - Suite 1, Delta, 7:00AM-2:00PM Ph: (717) 456-5753

Golden Connections Community Center, 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion, 8:30 AM- 2:30 PM Ph: (717) 244-7229

Heritage Senior Center, 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover, 8:00 AM- 3:00PM Ph: (717) 292-7471

Northeastern Senior Community Center (131 Center Street Otterbein United Methodist Church), Mount Wolf, 8:00 AM- 2:00 PM Ph: (717) 266-1400

September House, 1251 West King Street, York, 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM Call first Ph: (717) 848-4417

South Central York County Senior Center, 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, 8:15 AM - 2:15 PM Ph: (717) 235-6060

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville, 7:30AM- 2:00 PM Call first Ph: (717) 244-0340

White Rose Senior Center, 27 South Broad Street (Broad Park Apartments), York, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Ph: (717) 843-9704

Windy Hill on the Campus, 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103 Spring Grove, 8:30 AM- 2:30 PM Ph: (717) 225-0733

Crispus Attucks Association, 605 South Duke Street, York, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Ph: (717) 848-3610

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, 1 North Second Street, Dillsburg, 8:00 AM-3:00 PM Ph: (717) 432-2216

Red Land Senior Center, 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, 8:30 AM-3:00 PM Ph: (717) 938-4649

Stewartstown Senior Center, 26 S. Main Street (Stewartstown United Methodist Church), Stewartstown, 8:30 AM- 3:00 PM Ph: (717) 993-3488

Yorktown Senior Center, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM Ph: (717) 854-0693