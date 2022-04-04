Police: Two people killed in shooting early Sunday in Harrisburg

Leonard Quattlebaum, 30, and Nelbenson Sanchez, 39, succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting, which occurred in the area of South 13th and Derry streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the area of South 13th and Derry streets early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:39 a.m., police say.

Officers responding to the reported shooting discovered two victims, both of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries, police say.

One victim is identified as Leonard Quattlebaum, 30. The second is identified as Nelbenson Sanchez, 39.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, according to police.