Harrisburg man arrested in shooting of taxi cab driver

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can watch the Harrisburg Bureau of Police's press conference on our live stream above.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is set to hold a press conference at noon today to announce an arrest in the shooting death of Kenneth Cobb, a taxi cab driver that was killed in Harrisburg.

Hezekiah Floyd Campbell, 21, of the 1200 block of Derry Street, is charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to Cobb's death, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Police say Campbell shot and killed Cobb as he was sitting in his cab near the Amtrak station on Grace Street on March 27 around 9:25 p.m.

Surveillance video provided by Amtrak Police shows a suspect matching Campbell's description walking up to the cab and firing several shots through the driver's side door before fleeing to the Mulberry Street Bridge.

Investigators recovered several spent shell casings from the crime scene, according to the complaint.

Police used other surveillance videos to track Campbell's footpath to a home on the 1200 block of Derry Street, where they obtained and executed a search warrant.

Investigators recovered clothing that appears to be what the suspect was wearing in the surveillance videos, along with earbuds matching those seen on the suspect, a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm with one loaded magazine and one unloaded magazine, loose 9mm ammunition that appears to match the spent shell casings found at the scene, and a notebook with an entry dated March 29 -- where Campbell had written that he'd shot and killed someone, according to the complaint.

Campbell allegedly admitted to writing the confession in his journal during an interview with police, and told investigators the suspect shown in surveillance images "looks like me."

According to Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, this is the eighth homicide of the year so far in Harrisburg.

Earlier this week, Carter asked the community to help prevent gun violence.