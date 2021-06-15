Police are investigating Harrisburg pedestrian crash that killed 4-year-old girl, injured 9-year-old boy

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of N. 15th and Herr streets in the city, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-year-old girl was killed and a nine-year-old boy was injured in a pedestrian crash Monday afternoon in Harrisburg, police say.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of North 15th and Herr streets, according to Harrisburg Police. A vehicle turning left to continue east on Herr Street struck the pedestrians, who were in the intersection at the time of the crash.

The victims are siblings, according to police. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the girl later succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

The boy is expected to recover, police say.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area to help determine what happened.