Infant killed in crash involving pedestrian in Lebanon

A 28-year-old woman was pushing the infant in a stroller when she was struck by a car at N. 10th and Lehman streets Monday morning, police say.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that killed a 15-week-old infant in the city Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:53 a.m. at the intersection of N. 10th and Lehman streets, police say.

An investigation determined that the vehicle was stopped for a traffic light at N. 10th Street and turned left onto Lehman Street, striking a 28-year-old woman who was pushing the infant in a stroller. The woman was crossing the intersection from the northeast corner of Lehman Street to the southeast corner of N. 10th Street when she was struck, police say.

The baby suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident, according to police. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident and is recovering, police say.

The Lebanon County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for the infant, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man, and a 4-year-old passenger in the vehicle were unhurt, according to police.

Lebanon City Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.