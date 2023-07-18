Harlem Globetrotters coach returns to Harrisburg to host free kids basketball camp

The 21st annual Ultimate Spin Basketball Camp provided more than 100 kids with a free day of basketball coaching and mentorship.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harlem Globetrotters head coach and Harrisburg native Chris "Handles" Franklin returned to his hometown Tuesday to run an annual kids' basketball camp.

The 21st annual Ultimate Spin Basketball Camp hosted more than 100 kids for a free day of basketball coaching and mentorship.

Franklin said he created his nonprofit, the Handles Foundation, to inspire kids through athletics.

“We teach kids how to play basketball but more importantly we teach them about the importance of life, making great decisions in life and being successful in life,” he said.

Coaches helped campers hone their skills on the court throughout the day.

“There [are] these groups we have,” said 10-year-old camper, Koji Arp. "There’s a shooting one, a rebounding one, a passing one; every single group you can imagine.”

“I love playing basketball. It’s my favorite sport,” said 9-year-old camper, Payton Coleston.

Taking a break from basketball, campers headed to a mobile classroom to learn about nutrition and healthy eating habits. The class was put on by Healthy Hoops, a program run by the insurance company AmeriHealth Caritas.

Organizers said they were working to combat lingering bad habits left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s long quarantines and remote learning.

“[Kids] have become too sedentary and aren’t watching their diets. So we want to get back out into the community and talk to them about how to eat well and live well to have a happy life,” said Healthy Hoops health educator Maureen George.

The one-day camp has been free since the pandemic, and it includes lunch and basketball swag.

Coach Franklin said several past campers went on to become professional basketball players.