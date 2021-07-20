Dauphin County to receive $177,460 in CARES Act funding to help battle homelessness

The money will go to the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, Latino Connection and Valley Youth House, the Wolf administration said Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Dauphin County organizations are among those slated to receive funds from the Wolf administration as it seeks to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness, the administration announced Tuesday.

Governor Tom Wolf said nearly $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding is being awarded across the state.

“All Pennsylvanians need a safe place to live, and this critical funding will continue to help individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet,” the governor said in a press release. “Through trusted, community-based organizations, this program assists families facing homelessness through outreach, local emergency shelters, and rehousing assistance.”

A total of $1,460,280 in ESG-CV funding was approved for 10 organizations in five counties, Wolf said.

The grant awards include:

$177,460 in Dauphin County for Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, Latino Connection and Valley Youth House;

for Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, Latino Connection and Valley Youth House; $655,220 in Monroe County for Family Promise of Monroe and Women’s Resources of Monroe County;

$512,761 in Bucks County for A Woman’s Place, Family Service Association, Valley Youth House and YWCA Bucks County;

$61,480 in Wayne County for the Wayne County Human Service Agency;

$53,359 in Lehigh County for the Greater Valley YMCA.

ESG-CV funding is provided through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act supplemental appropriation.

The funding is provided to the counties, which determine the allocation to each recipient.

The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by the pandemic.

The first round of funding was announced in July 2020. Since then, DCED has awarded additional rounds of funding under ESG-CV including a special allocation during the winter months of 2020-2021 to address winter emergency shelter needs resulting from the pandemic.

To learn more about the ESG-CV funding, click here.