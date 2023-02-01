Lower Paxton Township asks Colonial Park Mall to pay nearly $185,000 in past-due bills

The bills cover sewer and stormwater treatment, administrative fees, penalties and other costs, a court filing claims.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township officials have asked the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas to order the embattled Colonial Park Mall to pay nearly $185,000 in overdue sewer and stormwater bills.

The Lower Paxton Township Authority said the unpaid bills date back to January 2020 and cover sewer charges, stormwater fees, administrative fees, and other penalties and costs incurred after the mall received its notice on February 15.

The mall has 15 calendar days to respond to the initial notice. Steven Stine, the solicitor for the Lower Paxton Township Authority, told Pennlive that if the mall does not respond in that time, another notice will be sent. If there's no response after another 10 calendar days, the mall would head to a sheriff's real estate sale to pay the overdue bills.

Colonial Park Realty Holdings LLC would have up until the sale date to pay its past-due bills, Stine said.

The Kohan Retail Investment Group and 4th Dimension Properties are co-owners and joint managers of the property, which is located on Jonestown Road.

The mall currently has 39 tenants, according to its website. There are at least 37 vacant retail spaces.