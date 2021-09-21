Sears and Kmart stores close across the U.S.

Nine more stores are expected to close over the next few months.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sears and Kmart will close nine stores in upcoming months.

According to their official websites, after the closures, there will only be 19 Kmart and 30 Sears stores left.

Sears Holding, the parent company of both stores, filed for bankruptcy in October of 2018 and were taken over in 2019 by Transform.

These 2021 closures mark a continuation of a spree of closings in 2019 from Transform.

Pennsylvania is losing one of its last four stores, the Sears in the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg.

Other Sears stores that will be closing include:

500 Stonewood St. Downey, California

3801 East Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, California

275 Kaahumanu Ave. Ste. 1000, Kahului Maui, Hawaii

2 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, Illinois

7330 Old Wake Forest Rd. Raleigh, North Carolina

2307 Beverly Rd. Brooklyn, New York

4600 Jonestown Rd. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

With these closures, Illinois will lose its last Sears.

Kmart stores that are closing include:

33 Tarrytown Rd. White Plains, New York