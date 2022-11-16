x
Dauphin County

Harrisburg movie complex closed due to reported bed bug infestation, police say

The affected theaters at Regal Harrisburg were ordered closed by Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement until the situation is remedied, police said Wednesday.
Credit: Nick Waldner/FOX43
Message posted on the box office window at Regal Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.

Bedbugs are small, oval, brownish insects that live on the blood of animals or humans, according to WebMD

Adult bedbugs have flat bodies about the size of an apple seed. After feeding, however, their bodies swell and are a reddish color.

