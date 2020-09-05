Dauphin County moving to yellow phase, despite Gov. Wolf's orders

"Open the state and return our Commonwealth to the people. Enough is enough," Jeff Haste, the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners chairman, said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Board of Commissioners chairman announced that the County will be moving from the yellow phase to the red phase, despite Gov. Tom Wolf's orders.

"Enough is enough. It is time to reopen the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and return our state to the people (as prescribed by our Constitution) and not run it as a dictatorship," Jeff Haste, the chairman, said, according to a release.

He says that Pennsylvanians complied after the state was closed so that the curve could be flattened to ensure that health care systems and hospitals were able to function within their resources.

"We had a lot to learn and have since gained a better understanding make no mistake, to those with impaired immune systems, certain medical conditions and the elderly, COVID-19 is dangerous and can be deadly," Haste said. "Now our citizens understand what is needed to protect themselves and others. We see how to implement these procedures as we go to the grocery store or big box stores. Our smaller businesses, restaurants, realtors, dentists, doctors and more have seen and learned what needs to be done."

He says the state should focus on nursing homes having adequate supplies for testing and equipment to protect residents and staff.

"I trust and have faith in the great people and businesses of Pennsylvania to operate in a manner that protects those of our population in harm's way and allows our residents to go back to work, enjoy their communities and have a quality of life. I, however, have no faith in Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine's ability to do the right thing. Open the state and return our Commonwealth to the people. Enough is enough.,"