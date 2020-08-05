Lebanon County DA's office will not prosecute local businesses for reopening

The office says as long as businesses comply with the mandates set forth on April 15, they should not fear criminal consequences.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County District Attorney announced that the office will not prosecute or pursue legal action against any local business that wishes to reopen.

The office says as long as businesses comply with the mandates set forth on April 15, which dictated how approved businesses must conduct themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, they should not fear criminal consequences.

Those mandates include no more than 10 people within an area, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing of 6 feet apart or more.

Pier Hess Graf, the district attorney, said concerned citizens sent the office emails and messages about local businesses and not being unable to return to work after Gov. Wolf announced the county must remain under the stay-at-home order until at least early June.

"Our community is on the verge of dire economic circumstances with permanent consequences," Graf said, according to a release. "Through mandates and orders, Gov. Wolf assumed control of an individual's personal choices. He dictates how we dress, where we go, and what commerce operates for our "well being." Effectively, the Governor's Orders revoked our personal freedoms and liberties as individuals."

The district attorney said the office received "overwhelming support" from local officials regarding this decision.