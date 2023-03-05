Nursing home staff shortage left residents in "serious harm"

A recent report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows the facility failed to provide medications to residents on two occasions.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On the flag waving outside the entrance to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County are the words "now hiring.”

While it’s a familiar phrase, its impacts are often unseen.

However, a recently released inspection report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows it declared the long-term care facility in “Immediate Jeopardy” and residents were placed in harm's way.

The findings reveal the facility was not in compliance with state and federal regulations and resident were not getting their medications.

According to the report, staff shortages were to blame.

In the observations, the state writes “the facility failed to provide adequate and sufficient nursing staff to provide medication” for 14 residents who were reviewed regarding two separate incidents in November of last year.

In total, 269 doses were missed.

Interviews with residents were also included in the report.

One resident on the record said, “They don't have enough staff to take care of us.”

Another said, “They can't keep staff here and the residents are the ones that suffer for it.”

The report also reads “Despite their known staffing challenges, the facility continued to admit new residents.”

Between the date of the second incident (November 24) and the day "Immediate Jeopardy" was declared (December 6), the number of residents residing in the facility increased by eight.

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has since implemented an action plan, as required by the state.

FOX43 reached out via email morning to the facility on Friday, March 3. As of Sunday, March 5, FOX43 had not heard back from administrative staff about the report.

LeadingAge Pa., a nonprofit suppporting Pennsylvania seniors, replied the following statement to a request for comment:

"Rather than compromising care, mission-driven providers have been making the difficult decision to take beds offline, close wings, and in serious cases, close facilities altogether. Ultimately, the shortage of nurses and other caregiving professionals is threatening older adults' access to care while the aging population is growing. There are ways to address this workforce crisis, and they start with providing adequate Medicaid reimbursement and additional funding to support more focused workforce initiatives. Some specific initiatives worthy of support include efficient and accessible training and competency programs, workforce immigration pipelines, developing and incentivizing modern career pathways, and elevating the social value of direct care workers."

LeadingAge Pa. also sent a letter March 1 to Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey on the nationwide shortage and its impacts.

Read the full inspection report.