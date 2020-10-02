Man accused of knocking over ice sculptures at Carlisle Ice Art Festival

Louis Colangelo, 21, was intoxicated when he damaged four sculptures along the first block of West High Street Saturday night, police allege

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police have charged a 21-year-old suspect after he was seen damaging ice sculptures at the Carlisle Ice Art Festival Saturday night.

Louis Colangelo is charged with public drunkenness and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. on the first block of West High Street.

Police say Colangelo was seen pushing over and kicking four sculptures along the street, causing an estimated $1,500 in damages.

He was taken into custody along the first block of North Pitt Street a few minutes after the incident, according to police.

He was found to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest, police say.