18-year-old dies after two vehicle crash in Codorus Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old was pronounced dead Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Codorus Township, according to the York County coroner.

Police say the man's car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on the 8200 block of Blooming Grove Road.

He died from multiple blunt force trauma at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital around 9:33 a.m. His death was ruled as an accident.

It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, the coroner's office said.

There will be no autopsy.