Police investigating after SUV crashes into Chambersburg city square

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit & run that ended with a crash into the fountain in Chambersburg's city square.

On Dec. 2 around 2:50 a.m., a vehicle struck and damaged the fountain on Memorial Square. Authorities said the same vehicle was reported to have been involved in a hit & run near the Days Inn.

Police say they were attempting to locate the vehicle when it crashed into the square.

Authorities said the driver was transported to Mertius Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

After an initial investigation, police say the crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.