Pedestrian killed in Derry Township crash

The pedestrian was transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:54 p.m.: The pedestrian involved in the crash died of injuries sustained during this incident, police say.

The pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Karl Piasecki of Hershey.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.

Previously

At approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning, a 65-year-old male was hit while crossing West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.

A GMC Yukon traveling north on Ridge Road hit the man while turning his vehicle. The man was dragged under the vehicle for a short distance.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was not injured but the pedestrian was transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

West Chocolate Avenue was closed for about one hour.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.