CPR refresher course being offered online by Peyton Walker Foundation

The live course will be held on Facebook Live on the foundation's Facebook page.
Credit: Peyton Walker Foundation
With everyone at home right now, it's important to be prepared for a cardiac emergency

YORK, Pa. —

The Peyton Walker Foundation is offering a "CPR refresher" that will be available to anyone at home.

The live course will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. on the Peyton Walker Foundation Facebook Page.

In a press release, the foundation noted that it is important to be equipped to save a life with more people at home these days.

Typically, the foundation is offering free AED & CPR demos throughout the region at community events.

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, those events are in limited numbers.

To find the live course, check out the foundation's Facebook page on March 28 at 11:00 a.m. here.

For more information about heart health and for other courses to attend, visit the American Heart Association's website.