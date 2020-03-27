CPR refresher course being offered online by Peyton Walker Foundation

YORK, Pa. —
The Peyton Walker Foundation is offering a "CPR refresher" that will be available to anyone at home.
The live course will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. on the Peyton Walker Foundation Facebook Page.
In a press release, the foundation noted that it is important to be equipped to save a life with more people at home these days.
Typically, the foundation is offering free AED & CPR demos throughout the region at community events.
Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, those events are in limited numbers.
To find the live course, check out the foundation's Facebook page on March 28 at 11:00 a.m. here.
For more information about heart health and for other courses to attend, visit the American Heart Association's website.