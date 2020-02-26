Cornerstone Coffeehouse partners with The Peyton Walker Foundation to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest

Cornerstone Coffeehouse serves up Peyton's Promises drinks in honor of 19-year-old Peyton Walker of Camp Hill who died from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cornerstone Coffeehouse and The Peyton Walker Foundation have teamed up for heart month.

The coffeehouse is serving up 'Peyton's Promises,' inspired by 19-year-old Peyton Walker of Camp Hill who died from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.

One dollar from every drink sold will go to The Peyton Walker Foundation with a mission to increase awareness and survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest.

The Peyton Walker Foundation is also holding an event at the coffeehouse Wednesday morning to bring awareness on how to perform CPR and use AEDs. The event is happening from 8a.m.- 9:30a.m.

'Peyton's Promises' drinks will be sold at cornerstone coffeehouse through Saturday, February 29th.