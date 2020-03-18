COVID-19 will have an impact on the Pennsylvania primary election

COVID-19 may not be on the ballot, but it's certainly on everyone's minds.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's primary election may be over a month away, but for some officials in Lancaster County, it's in the front of their minds. Lancaster County's Board of Elections held a meeting Wednesday morning to talk about how the primary will run if COVID-19 continues to spread.

Workers are already preparing for a primary election unlike any other they've ever experienced.

"This is unprecedented what we're dealing with right now," said Ray D'Agostino, a Lancaster County Commissioner.

Thousands of mail-in ballot requests are being processed daily.

"Look, if you have any question of voting at this point, request a mail-in ballot," added D'Agostino.

D'Agostino also chairs the Lancaster County's Board of Elections. COVID-19 may not be on the ballot, but it's certainly on everyone's minds.

"I think it's safe to say that what we know today is going to be different than tomorrow," he added.

Ultimately, state officials are the only ones who can say if and how the Pennsylvania primary election will change in response to the virus. Until then, counties are preparing for what's being called one of the most important elections in years.

"This is a big election year. I mean, we have congress on the ballot. Of course, we have the president on the ballot," explained D'Agostino.

To minimize the spread of germs, D'Agostino says sanitizer will be at all of Lancaster County's 240 polling places, voters will be distanced from one another and are encouraged to bring their own pens, and polling workers are watching the required training videos at home. Out of Lancaster County's approximate 1,500 polling workers, D'Agostino says only a handful of the workers have decided not to help out on election day in response to COVID-19.

"We have not lived anything like this, and so, I think people are rightly taking precautions," added D'Agostino.

It's his hope the disease won't deter any others from making this year's election a success.

In terms of voting, Lancaster County is figuring out where voters will cast their ballots, considering right now, there are multiple polling places set for retirement homes and schools. Worst case scenario, officials say voters from two different precincts may come together at one polling place. The big message, whether you live in Lancaster County or elsewhere, is that people can request mail-in ballots up until a week before the election, aka April 21.