Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on I-81 northbound near exit 67.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street.

All lanes are closed.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.